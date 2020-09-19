Millions of Children Go Hungry as Mitch McConnell Blocks Stimulus Bill

A hungry child in Los Angeles, California, one of millions of American children experiencing food stress and hunger. Credit: KMPH

Millions of children across the United States are already going hungry amid the economic recession spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, and emergency food assistance is set to expire on September 30 as Congress remains at an impasse over stimulus legislation. The House has already passed legislation that would renew the emergency food assistance, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to take it up in the Senate.

During the last week of August, up to 14 percent of parents reported that they could not consistently afford to feed their children as millions of people remain without work due to efforts to contain the coronavirus, according to federal data crunched by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). About 1 in 10 adults reported that their households did not have enough to eat at some point in the last seven days, including 19 percent of Black adults and 17 percent of Latinx adults. These figures add to reams of data showing that […]