Militias, far-right groups recast selves as mainstream at Lansing gun rally

Stephan: These large gatherings of heavily armed White militias in public spaces have produced a complex of reactions. First, it has revealed that the police to a large percentage seem to support White militias. Second, the police seem to be afraid of these groups because they can shoot back. Third, they show just how close we are to Rightwing civil violence. Here is a report from Michigan.

Seven year old with her toy assault rifle, accompanied by her White militia father, on the plaza in front of the Michigan capitol. Credit: Dale Young

LANSING — Michigan militia members say they are trying to take their movement mainstream, fashioning themselves as a private security force willing to defend against protests over racial injustice and police brutality that have turned violent in some parts of the state and country.

Dozens of armed members from various militias, most of them white, descended on the Michigan Capitol Thursday, mingling with other fringe groups like Boogaloo Bois and Proud Boys at an annual Second Amendment rally. Their public show of force would have been rare two decades ago, when militias largely operated in secrecy after two men with ties to the early Michigan movement bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City.

“Militias are finally starting to realize that we have an important role in the public eye,” said Phil Robinson, a Barry County resident and co-founder of the Michigan Liberty Militia. “The time is not to hide in the shadows. The time is […]