How Will West Coast Wildfires Impact the U.S. Economy?

Stephan: You don't have over 5 million acres and several towns go up in smoke here in the West without significant financial implications. Here is a first take on this.

An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The many wildfires roaring through America’s West Coast don’t just look scary, they are bad for people’s health, bad for public and private lands, and bad for the economy.

The plumes of smoke have pushed air quality to hazardous levels forcing residents to stay indoors. Now some of the dirtiest air on Earth is wafting along the Pacific Ocean from Los Angeles up to the Canadian border. Millions of people are at the mercy of merciless flames.

So far, well over 5 million acres have burned across California, Oregon, Washington State and neighboring Idaho. Many of the fires are still not under control and tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes and at least 27 people have died. Many of the survivors have nothing to come back to.

In August, California was pummeled by an incredible heat wave. Temperatures in Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, “possibly the hottest temperature ever […]