Thursday, September 17th, 2020

U.S. Image Plummets Internationally as Most Say Country Has Handled Coronavirus Badly

Author:     RICHARD WIKE, JANELL FETTEROLF AND MARA MORDECAI
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
 Link: U.S. Image Plummets Internationally as Most Say Country Has Handled Coronavirus Badly
Stephan:   The first time I went to Europe in the 1950s people went out of their way to help a young man they didn't know just because he was an American. Now when you go overseas people pity you. Reagan's "shiny city on a hill" is now a dark alleyway in a slum. Here are the facts.
In some countries, ratings for U.S. are at record low
All publics surveyed rank the U.S. coronavirus response lowest
Low confidence in Trump in Western Europe
U.S. favorability
Confidence in U.S. presidents
Confidence in world leaders

Since Donald Trump took office as president, the image of the United States has suffered across many regions of the globe. As a new 13-nation Pew Research Center survey illustrates, America’s reputation has declined further over the past year among many key allies and partners. In several countries, the share of the public with a favorable view of the U.S. is as low as it has been at any point since the Center began polling on this topic nearly two decades ago.

For instance, just 41% in the United Kingdom express a favorable opinion of the U.S., the lowest percentage registered in any Pew Research Center survey there. In France, only 31% see the U.S. positively, matching the grim ratings from March 2003, at the height of U.S.-France […]

