McConnell quietly rams through more lifetime Trump judges while blocking COVID-19 relief: ‘Everyone in America should be outraged’

Stephan: The Republican Senate, led by Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, seems to have only one purpose: destroying the integrity of the American judiciary system. No matter how the election comes out, either way, this cancer which has metastasized throughout the federal courts will haunt us for decades. For God's sake Kentucky can't you do the country a favor and vote this evil orc out of office?

Mitch McConnell

As Covid-19 relief for jobless and hungry Americans, collapsing small businesses, and state and local governments languishes in the Senate GOP’s legislative graveyard, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday further advanced his years-long project of dragging U.S. federal courts to the right by ramming through three more of President Donald Trump’s lifetime judicial nominees and teed up votes on several others.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, noted on Twitter that the latest confirmations came four months to the day after the Democrat-controlled House passed the Heroes Act, a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that McConnell dismissed as an “unserious liberal wish list” and blocked from receiving a vote in the Senate.

“Everyone in America should be outraged that this is how Mitch McConnell is spending the Senate’s time amid a pandemic,” tweeted Gupta.

In a separate tweet Wednesday morning, Gupta urged the U.S. public to “pay attention” as McConnell and Trump’s court takeover proceeds apace amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis […]