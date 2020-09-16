These startling new statistics show just how bad Trump’s policies are for most of America

If you are in the 99% here is how well you are faring under Trump policies compared to the 1%—for each dollar of increased income that you earned in 2018, each One-Percenter got $88 more income.
Huge as that ratio is, it’s small change compared to the super-rich, the 0.01% of Americans with incomes of $10 million and up. That ratio is $1 for you and $2,215 for each super-rich American household.
The slice of American income pie going to the poor shrank under Trump by the same amount that it grew for the super-rich.
Ponder that for a moment. For each additional dollar that you earned in 2018 compared to 2016, each of the wealthiest taxpayers got an additional $2,215.
The bottom line: with Trump as president it’s good to be rich
The average super-rich American enjoyed $7.1 million more income under Trump in 2018 than in 2016, the last year that Barack Obama was president. For the Ninety-Nine-Percenters, in contrast, average income rose just $3,360 with most that gain among those making $200,000 to $500,000.
Not Widely Reported
I simply cannot believe even one person could condone voting for Trump. I was actually sent a document from the RNC asking my opinion and I simply told them that their questions offended my intelligence, and I could not even respond to them. I also told them all Republicans are insane.