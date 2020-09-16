These startling new statistics show just how bad Trump’s policies are for most of America

Stephan: As you read this, ask yourself, given these facts, and these are the facts, how can any rational person vote for this man? That said what does it say about Americans that 43% approve of Trump and what he has done?

If you are in the 99% here is how well you are faring under Trump policies compared to the 1%—for each dollar of increased income that you earned in 2018, each One-Percenter got $88 more income.

Huge as that ratio is, it’s small change compared to the super-rich, the 0.01% of Americans with incomes of $10 million and up. That ratio is $1 for you and $2,215 for each super-rich American household.

The slice of American income pie going to the poor shrank under Trump by the same amount that it grew for the super-rich.

Ponder that for a moment. For each additional dollar that you earned in 2018 compared to 2016, each of the wealthiest taxpayers got an additional $2,215.

The bottom line: with Trump as president it’s good to be rich

The average super-rich American enjoyed $7.1 million more income under Trump in 2018 than in 2016, the last year that Barack Obama was president. For the Ninety-Nine-Percenters, in contrast, average income rose just $3,360 with most that gain among those making $200,000 to $500,000.

Not Widely Reported