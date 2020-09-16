Humans are destroying wildlife at an “unprecedented” rate, World Wildlife Foundation report warns

Stephan: Do you realize that there are literally thousands of animals, birds, and insects your children and their children will never see? How many butterflies did you see this summer? And if you think there will be no effect on humans you are wildly wrong. The negative implications of these extinctions are so great they are hard to calculate. To obtain the actual report: https://f.hubspotusercontent20.net/hubfs/4783129/LPR/PDFs/ENGLISH-FULL.pdf

Aerial view of a deforested area in the municipality of

Melgaco, Para State, Brazil, on July 30, 2020. Credit: Tarso Sarraf/AFP/Getty

A new report from the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) reveals that population sizes of “mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish” are down by 68 percent since 1970, amounting to an “unprecedented” rate of destruction of Earth’s diverse range of species.

“Biodiversity is fundamental to human life on Earth, and the evidence is unequivocal – it is being destroyed by us at a rate unprecedented in history,” the WWF explains in its report. The authors cite a number of reasons for the massive loss of wildlife including the industrial revolution, human population growth, increases in global trade and consumption, urbanisation and climate change. The WWF argues that humans are overusing the planet’s biocapacity by at least 56 percent, in the process polluting most of our oceans, destroying 85 percent of the area of wetlands and significantly altering 75 percent of the planet’s ice-free land surface.

“Too few of our economic and financial decision-makers know […]