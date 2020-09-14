Trump Says He’ll “Negotiate” Third Term, Warns Democrats Will Rig Election

Stephan: When you hear people say Trump would like a third term, the Constitution be damned, don't laugh or dismiss it. He does, and is doing everything he can to rig the election in 2020. The only thing that is going to stop this is you.

President Donald Trump looks at the crowd during a campaign rally at the Minden-Tahoe airport in Minden, Nevada on Sept. 12, 2020. Brendan Smialowski/Getty

Speaking to a packed, largely mask-less crowd in Nevada on Saturday night, President Donald Trump once again said he wanted to serve three terms in office. Trump said he is “probably entitled” to an additional four years in the White House. “Fifty-two days from now we’re going to win Nevada, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House,” Trump told a crowd of at least 5,000 people in Minden, Nevada that was standing shoulder-to-shoulder. “And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably—based on the way we were treated—we are probably entitled to another four after that.”https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=true&id=1304971015647301632&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fslate.com%2Fnews-and-politics%2F2020%2F09%2Ftrump-negotiate-third-term-democrats-rig-election.html&siteScreenName=slate&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px

Even though he is behind Joe Biden in all the major polls, by Trump’s telling the only way he can lose in November is if Democrats “rig” the election. During the rally, Trump once again raised doubts about the reliability of mail-in voting, and without citing any evidence said that Democrats will use it to cheat. […]