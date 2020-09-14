Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, September 14th, 2020

The Big Corporate Rescue and the America That’s Too Small to Save

Author:     Lydia DePillis, Justin Elliott and Paul Kiel
Source:     ProPublica
Publication Date:     September 12, 2020
Stephan:   Because the pandemic has so stressed the American system, it has become ever more clear that our economy has been structured in such a way that at every choice point it is skewed to favor the rich to the detriment of the middle class and the poor. Here is a good exegetic essay based on facts that describes this situation. Even if Biden is elected I think it is going to take years to get sorted out. If Trump wins another term by the end of it we will be a kleptocratic fascist state, and that social violence is sure to follow.
Restaurants in the food court at the Galleria mall in downtown Cleveland
vaporized when the city shut down. Credit: ProPublica

On a recent Thursday evening in downtown Chagrin Falls, a Cleveland suburb named for a picturesque cascade in a nearby river, little was amiss: Diners in loafers and sundresses dropped off their BMWs and Alfa Romeos with valets before positioning themselves on patios at prudently spaced tables. Teens ranged around manicured parks taking selfies, while well-groomed women dipped in and out of The Artful Yarn, A Bit of Skirt, and other boho boutiques, cryo spas and vintage home goods stores.

Main Street leads north up a steep hill, past wooded estates, a polo field, and a baroque music venue, until it arrives at a turnoff with a sign on a stone gatehouse with a slate roof: “Marcourt Farm Private Property.”

Down the drive is the 25-acre, nine-bathroom, private lake-fronting, indoor pool-equipped residence of Nicholas Howley, the chairman of an aerospace company called the TransDigm Group, which he founded in 1993 as a merger of several small airline parts manufacturers. […]

1 Comment

  1. Will on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I believe we have had a kleptocracy for some long time. FDR, depression and WW2 managed to shake it up for a time until enough people got enough to feel richer, activating greed/entitlement that they too, one day, would be wealthy. So enough people could be conned into tax cuts for the truly wealthy that would benefit the average Joe. It was easy credit that created the illusion of growing wealth whilst the inequality grew.

    Now we are rapidly heading over the cliff of financial collapse that if handled well will still be difficult but provides the opportunity for a foundational shift away from inequality and poverty towards a compassionate truly prosperous future. This will be an imperfect multicultural, multigenerational project that could call forth the best of the human species.

    Biden’s election could begin this as trump has set the stage for change for better and/or worse. Oh, did I mention sea level rise, storms, fires, floods, ocean acidification, plastics…