The Big Corporate Rescue and the America That’s Too Small to Save

Stephan: Because the pandemic has so stressed the American system, it has become ever more clear that our economy has been structured in such a way that at every choice point it is skewed to favor the rich to the detriment of the middle class and the poor. Here is a good exegetic essay based on facts that describes this situation. Even if Biden is elected I think it is going to take years to get sorted out. If Trump wins another term by the end of it we will be a kleptocratic fascist state, and that social violence is sure to follow.

Restaurants in the food court at the Galleria mall in downtown Cleveland

vaporized when the city shut down. Credit: ProPublica



On a recent Thursday evening in downtown Chagrin Falls, a Cleveland suburb named for a picturesque cascade in a nearby river, little was amiss: Diners in loafers and sundresses dropped off their BMWs and Alfa Romeos with valets before positioning themselves on patios at prudently spaced tables. Teens ranged around manicured parks taking selfies, while well-groomed women dipped in and out of The Artful Yarn, A Bit of Skirt, and other boho boutiques, cryo spas and vintage home goods stores.

Main Street leads north up a steep hill, past wooded estates, a polo field, and a baroque music venue, until it arrives at a turnoff with a sign on a stone gatehouse with a slate roof: “Marcourt Farm Private Property.”

Down the drive is the 25-acre, nine-bathroom, private lake-fronting, indoor pool-equipped residence of Nicholas Howley, the chairman of an aerospace company called the TransDigm Group, which he founded in 1993 as a merger of several small airline parts manufacturers. […]