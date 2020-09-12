The US War on Terror Has Created as Many as 59 Million Refugees

Stephan: Beginning with the Bush-Cheney phony Iraq war and continuing down to the present day, the United States has been the principal terrorist nation in the world. That may be hard to accept but the facts will have it no other way. Because we don't have a conscription armed forces only 1 percent of Americans are actively involved with the military so what we are doing doesn't register as it would with a conscription miitary, where many more families from a much larger demographic would be involved.

The ongoing U.S. “war on terror” has forcibly displaced as many as 59 million people from just eight countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia since 2001, according to a new report published Tuesday by Brown University’s Costs of War Project.

Titled “Creating Refugees: Displacement Caused by the United States’ Post-9/11 Wars” (pdf), the new report conservatively estimates that at least 37 million people have “fled their homes in the eight most violent wars the U.S. military has launched or participated in since 2001.”

The latest figure represents a dramatic increase from the Costs of War Project’s 2019 report, which estimated that 21 million people had been displaced internally or forced to flee their home countries due to violence inflicted or unleashed by U.S.-led wars over the past two decades. That report also put the death toll of the so-called war on terror at 801,000 and the price tag at $6.4 trillion.

The new report argues that “wartime displacement (alongside war deaths and injuries) must be central to any analysis of the post-9/11 wars and their short- and long-term consequences.”

“Displacement […]