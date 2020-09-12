The US War on Terror Has Created as Many as 59 Million Refugees

The ongoing U.S. “war on terror” has forcibly displaced as many as 59 million people from just eight countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia since 2001, according to a new report published Tuesday by Brown University’s Costs of War Project.
Titled “Creating Refugees: Displacement Caused by the United States’ Post-9/11 Wars” (pdf), the new report conservatively estimates that at least 37 million people have “fled their homes in the eight most violent wars the U.S. military has launched or participated in since 2001.”
The latest figure represents a dramatic increase from the Costs of War Project’s 2019 report, which estimated that 21 million people had been displaced internally or forced to flee their home countries due to violence inflicted or unleashed by U.S.-led wars over the past two decades. That report also put the death toll of the so-called war on terror at 801,000 and the price tag at $6.4 trillion.
The new report argues that “wartime displacement (alongside war deaths and injuries) must be central to any analysis of the post-9/11 wars and their short- and long-term consequences.”
“Displacement […]
The evil results of becoming an arrogant rich empire interfering with and stealing the wealth of other countries. Maybe you have heard of “American Exceptionalism” or “USA #1” as in creating an incredibly expensive military establishment that covers the earth bringing capitalism to the benighted.
This is not to say that the USA has not done good or that we are worse than other past or current competing empires. It is just that we feel superior to all others and Trump is pulling the whole rotted temple down while convincing 40%+ that he is doing the opposite. The wheel of karma is the experience of all humanity as say, the Chinese can attest to through their long, long recorded history something President Xi seems to have forgotten.
The “Military-Industrial-Banking” complex has completed it’s coup. Now we are all it’s slaves. I would move out of this country in a minute if I had the money to do so. It is not a Democracy; it is an Autocratic Plutocracy.