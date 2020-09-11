Microsoft believes Russian hackers ‘Fancy Bear’ targeted Biden campaign firm

Stephan: Here we go again. The amazing thing is Russia has this dinky little economy, about the size of New York state, it's economy is almost entirely dependent on oil and gas, dying industries, and except for its nuclear weapons Russia really shouldn't be considered a major geopolitical power. What makes them one is not Russia, but Trump. The way he defers to Putin, Trump's failure to protect allies, to impose sanctions; his attempts to degrade NATO. Trump functionally is a Russian agent, and they will do anything to keep him in power,

Trump’s Controller

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Microsoft identified a suspected hacking group that targeted a firm working with Democrat Joe Biden as the same Russian-backed unit blamed by the U.S. government for breaking into the campaign of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to two sources briefed on Microsoft’s analysis.

The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with 2020 presidential election hopeful Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, the sources said.

SKDK Vice Chair Hilary Rosen declined to comment. The Biden campaign said it was aware Microsoft said a foreign actor had tried and failed to access “non-campaign email accounts of individuals affiliated with the campaign.” Microsoft, which has shared with SKDK its assessment that Russian state-backer hackers targeted the firm, declined to comment. Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Biden visits Detroit. Credit: Reuters/LEAH MILLIS

The Russian hacking group, which many cyber researchers refer to as “Fancy Bear,” is […]