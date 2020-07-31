Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, July 31st, 2020

Senate adjourns without extending expiring unemployment benefits

Author:     Zachary Basu
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     30 July 2020
Stephan:   Knowing what they knew would happen, the Republican senate adjourned anyway, and tens of millions will suffer for their callous indifference. How any working class American can vote for a Republican, any Republican, is beyond my comprehension. But they will
Masked Moscow Mitch going home leaving more than 30 million Americans likely to see their incomes drop 50%–75% when the unemployment benefits expire on Friday.
Credit: Getty

The Senate has adjourned until 3pm on Monday, as Congress failed to reach an agreement on extending extra unemployment benefits that are set to expire on Friday.

Why it matters: Tens of millions of Americans are out of work and have been receiving $600 per week on top of their regular unemployment payments. That money has been used both to pay expenses and to prop up the broader economy via consumer spending.

The state of play: Congress and the Trump administration are still painfully deadlocked over the next stimulus bill, with at least 20 Senate Republicans pledging to vote “no” on another massive relief package no matter what.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) attempted Thursday afternoon to unanimously pass a short-term extension of the benefits at a reduced level of $200 per week, which was summarily rejected by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
  • Schumer then attempted to pass the $3 trillion relief bill that House Democrats approved in May. That, too, was […]
1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Mitch M. and his corrupt friends are like Trump in that they do not care about the people of the USA.