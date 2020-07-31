Extra 23 million people could face coastal flooding within 30 years, even with emission cuts, study says

Stephan: I feel like we, as a species are standing on the tracks of an oncoming train and refusing to look at it. I just don't understand why this is not starkly clear to all of us. But it obviously isn't because we are not doing even a significant fraction of what needs to be done. The primary research published in Nature, upon which this general audience article is based, is to be found at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-67736-6.

A view of damaged houses along Terrigal beach in Australia after a recent storm. Even with relatively ambitious emission cuts, millions more people around the world will experience coastal flooding within the next 30 years, a study has found. Credit: James Gourley/AAP

The combined impacts of human-caused sea level rise, storm surges and high tides could expose an extra 23 million people to coastal flooding within the next 30 years, even with relatively ambitious cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, a new global study has found.

In a worst-case scenario where emissions continue to rise and no efforts are made to adapt to the rising sea levels, coastal assets worth US$14.2tn – about 20% of global GDP – could be at risk by the end of the century.

Rising sea levels caused by global heating that expands the oceans and melts land-based ice could mean that one-in-100-year floods occurring now would become one-in-10-year floods by the end of the century. As much as 4% of the world’s population could be affected by flooding.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, identified […]