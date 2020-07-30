Here’s how the Trump administration is actively trying to sabotage the Postal Service

America’s new postmaster general, the Republican Trump megadonor Louis DeJoy, is deliberately slowing down mail deliveries according to leaders of Postal Service unions.
A postal worker union leader, Jonathan Smith, told DCReport that DeJoy “without a doubt is purposely trying to undermine the system.”
“He wants to disable the Postal Service because Trump has his agenda to stop vote-by-mail by any means necessary. And since they have not been as successful as they would like to be in the courts — Trump figures he’ll get his hand-picked crony to achieve that objective from within,” said Smith, who heads the American Postal Workers Union’s Metro New York City Chapter.
The interference with speedy mail delivery comes as Trump demonizes voting by mail, even though he and many of his White House team cast their own ballots that way. Slowing the mails would delay counting votes in November. That would help Trump claim the election was rife with fraud and try to hang onto power if voters chose Joe Biden as our president.
Delaying the mail could also be a way to […]
He got away with clear evidence that our would be permanent dictator, following in the footsteps of shining examples like Putin and Mafioso godfathers, tried to trade U.S. aid for “dirt” on Biden’s son with a foreign nation. Now he and his crony are opening trying to hurt the post office so that a great many people can’t vote in a way that not only would protect them from Covid19, but would also be the best way to ensure that their votes are not electronically tampered with. And the contempt with which they hold the American public is appalling as well in how little they try to hide it. Putin and other good dictators simply “disappear” people they don’t like – is that next?
Trump will try anything to hold onto his power. He is acting like a fascist dictator already and will try anything to make his coup happen. WE MUST STOP HIM, NO MATTER WHAT IT TAKES.