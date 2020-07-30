Here’s how the Trump administration is actively trying to sabotage the Postal Service

Stephan: Here is yet more detail on a trend, the sabotage of a public postal system, being actively pursued by Trump, his orcs, and the Congressional Republicans. It is, of course, yet another attempt to rig the election to keep the minority White supremacy Republican cult in power. I use the term orc, by the way instead of, for instance, describing William Barr as a toad (although he certainly has a toad-like appearance) because I do not think it would be fair to toads. They are important amphibians in the earth's matrix of life performing a critical task in the ecosystem.

U.S. Postal worker during the pandemic

America’s new postmaster general, the Republican Trump megadonor Louis DeJoy, is deliberately slowing down mail deliveries according to leaders of Postal Service unions.

A postal worker union leader, Jonathan Smith, told DCReport that DeJoy “without a doubt is purposely trying to undermine the system.”

“He wants to disable the Postal Service because Trump has his agenda to stop vote-by-mail by any means necessary. And since they have not been as successful as they would like to be in the courts — Trump figures he’ll get his hand-picked crony to achieve that objective from within,” said Smith, who heads the American Postal Workers Union’s Metro New York City Chapter.

The interference with speedy mail delivery comes as Trump demonizes voting by mail, even though he and many of his White House team cast their own ballots that way. Slowing the mails would delay counting votes in November. That would help Trump claim the election was rife with fraud and try to hang onto power if voters chose Joe Biden as our president.

Delaying the mail could also be a way to […]