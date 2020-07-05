The Supreme Court Just Handed Down Some Truly Awful News for Voting Rights

Stephan: We now have a Supreme Court in which four justices make their decisions on the basis of their prejudices and ideology rather than on the basis of the Constitution and the laws. This is what the vile Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump have been working for these past four years. The Republican Party has become a White christofascist cult, and they know they are increasingly outnumbered which is why they have been working so hard to rig the judiciary and accomplish voter suppression.

Activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Getty

The Supreme Court handed down two brief, unsigned orders on Friday concerning what restrictions states may place on absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Though neither order is a final judgment — one grants a temporary stay of a lower court decision, the other denies expedited review of an important voting rights case — the practical impact of both orders is that voters in Alabama and Texas will find it harder to cast a ballot during the pandemic.

The Texas order is particularly ominous because it suggests that Texas will be able to apply election rules that ensure that older, Republican-leaning voters have an easy time casting a ballot — while younger voters could be forced to risk infection in order to vote.

The Alabama case

The Alabama case is Merrill v. People First of Alabama. Alabama law allows anyone to cast an absentee ballot during the pandemic, but it also imposes certain restrictions on those voters. Among other things, […]