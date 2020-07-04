Renewable energy provides all new US generating capacity in April

Stephan: In spite of everything the Trump administration is doing to keep carbon energy alive here is the fact-based evidence that it is dying. Excellent news.

California Solar and wind installation

According to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data just released – June 8th — by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), wind, solar, and hydropower provided 100% of the 1,328 MW in new US electrical generating capacity added in April 2020.

FERC’s latest monthly “Energy Infrastructure Update” report (with data through April 30, 2020) also reveals that renewable energy sources (i.e., biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) have accounted for 5,113 MW – or 56.3% – of the 9,082 MW added during the first four months of this year. Thirty-two new “units” of wind (totaling 3,104 MW) were added to the US’s total energy generating capacity accompanied by 110 units of solar (1,973 MW), six units of hydropower (25 MW), and two units of biomass (11 MW).

FERC also reported 3,964 MW (or 21 units) of new natural gas capacity, which accounted for most of the balance. There have been no new capacity additions by coal, oil, nuclear power, or geothermal energy since the beginning of the year.

Renewable energy sources now account for 22.87% of the […]