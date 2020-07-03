Human rights groups turn their sights on Trump’s America

Stephan: Remember when the U.S. media used to describe how America would monitor the civil rights or voting practices of authoritarian governments in other countries? What goes around comes around. Now the rest of the world looks upon us as a collapsing democracy increasingly drifting into christofascist authoritarianism.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The Trump administration was in panic mode.

The United Nations Human Rights Council was debating launching a special investigation of racism in America after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody. And the United States was determined to derail any such probe.

That the Trump administration cared so much was surprising: It had quit the council two years ago, calling it an anti-Israel “cesspool of political bias” and denouncing its membership for including human rights abusing countries.

Publicly, U.S. officials kept their cool as the mid-June discussions played out. Behind the scenes, however, the State Department was scrambling to avert a public relations disaster, dispatching its diplomats to pull strings and call in favors.

Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador in South Africa, reached out to top officials there, telling them a probe aimed squarely at the U.S. “would be an extreme measure that should be reserved for countries that are not taking action […]