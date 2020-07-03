Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, July 3rd, 2020

‘A Scandal’: Contracts Show Trump Giving Big Pharma Free Rein to Price Gouge Taxpayer-Funded Coronavirus Drugs

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Thursday, July 02, 2020
 Link: ‘A Scandal’: Contracts Show Trump Giving Big Pharma Free Rein to Price Gouge Taxpayer-Funded Coronavirus Drugs
Stephan:   Get ready. You may be certain that if and when a treatment or vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus is developed that the big pharma sector of the American illness profit system, like a coven of vampires at midnight, will fall on Americans by structuring drug prices for maximum profit.
Bottles of a trial Covid-19 vaccine on a table in a lab in Brussels on June 18, 2020.
Credit: Vincent Kalut/Photonews/Getty 

Government contracts obtained by consumer advocacy group Knowledge Ecology International show that the Trump administration is giving pharmaceutical companies a green light to charge exorbitant prices for potential coronavirus treatments developed with taxpayer money by refusing to exercise federal authority to constrain costs.

“The government has limited its ability to intervene if the pharmaceutical companies… charge unreasonable prices for the resulting Covid-19 vaccines or treatments.”
—Knowledge Ecology International

Through the Freedom of Information Act, Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) last week got hold of a number of heavily redacted agreements between the Trump administration and major pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron, and Genentech.

Five of the seven documents reviewed by KEI are classified as “other transaction agreements,” which allow federal agencies to loosen regulations designed to protect the public in order to help companies streamline the product development process.

In the case of four contracts for potential Covid-19 treatments or vaccines with Johnson & Johnson, Genentech, Regeneron, and Roche issued by the Biomedical Advanced […]

2 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 6:06 am

    What the article fails to mention is that the vaccine will most likely be mandatory for the population, and the corporations involved will be granted immunity from negative outcomes.

  2. S B on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 7:36 am

    What the article also fails to mention is how heavily $invested Trump, Fauci, Gates et al have been in these vaccines, & “ameliorating drugs for lifelong ‘side’ effects”… & for how long (since 2019? 2005?)