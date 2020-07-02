How to Forecast Outbreaks and Pandemics

Stephan: From the beginning of this pandemic, I have been telling you that this is not a unique event but the first of what looks to be an ongoing series of such events as climate change alters the earth's biosphere viruses and bacteria mutate to accommodate for those changes. Animals and humans are not going to have immunity to these mutations. This is what is needed, but it will never happen as long as Republicans are in power -- they are trying to kill Obamacare. This is one reason we should vote every Republican out of office. The problem is I am not sure Americans are smart enough to realize this because Trump still has a 40.5% approval rating. Hard to believe, but true, and that should be a warning.

A Health and Human Services staff member shows a coronavirus outbreak map in Washington, D.C., February 2020

Credit: Carlos Barria / Reuters

In 1900, the deadliest hurricane in U.S. history hit Galveston, Texas. The storm, estimated to have been a Category 4, all but washed the city away. An estimated 8,000 people died, and even more lives would likely have been lost if Isaac Cline, the chief of the Texas section of the U.S. Weather Service, had not spent the day before the hurricane’s arrival walking around and urging people to seek higher ground. He did so on little more than a hunch based on the fact that a bad storm had recently passed over Cuba. The science of weather forecasting had yet to emerge; guesswork was the best anyone could do.

Over a century later, hurricane forecasts are a central feature of summer and fall for millions of Americans. Such forecasts, along with those predicting winter storms, tornadoes, and floods, have saved an untold number of lives and many billions of dollars. Even fair-weather forecasts play an […]