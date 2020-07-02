Common food additive found to disrupt gut bacteria, cause inflammation

Stephan: Primary research paper: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202001858 I have been warning readers since Trump came into power and disemboweled the federal agencies whose job was to protect Americans from the greed and lack of ethics of American corporations that it is now incumbent on each of us, each family, to check the food we buy and the water we drink and bathe in because we can no longer take it for granted that they are safe. Well here is the latest report confirming that.

Titanium dioxide, aka E171, was found to be most damaging to the gut microbiome in nanoparticle form

Credit: Subonych/Depositphotos

New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst is adding weight to a growing body of evidence suggesting the food additive titanium dioxide, also known as E171, can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to colonic inflammation.

Titanium dioxide has long been used as a food coloring additive, but at the beginning of 2020 France became the first country in the world to ban the compound being used for this purpose. Over recent years many global companies have moved to stop using titanium dioxide as a food additive amidst growing concerns over its safety, however, it still can be found in hundreds of foods.

Much of the current debate over the safety of titanium dioxide as a food additive revolves around particle size. The majority of titanium dioxide particles used in food additives are relatively large – over 100 nanometers (nm) in diameter – so most toxicology research has focused on the health effects of […]