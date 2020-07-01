From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump’s phone calls alarm US officials

Stephan: Carl Bernstein, who along with Bob Woodward, rose to fame breaking story after story on Watergate, is doing it again. This is a story about treason, Donald Trump's constant and continuing treason. This man and his Igor Mike Pence should have been removed from office by impeachment months ago. They were not because of the abandonment of any sense of integrity by the Republicans in the Senate. What should concern all of us, is what else can Trump do between now and November 3rd, because you can be sure he is planning to do many things, all of which are designed to help him and harm America? And he can do a lot of harm. What kind of country do you think we will be in November?

Trump telling his usual lies at the daily campaign rally he holds in the press briefing room, where he tells the world nothing is his fault; he’s doing everything wonderfully, and he has great TV ratings Credit: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.

The calls caused former top Trump deputies — including national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief […]