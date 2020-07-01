China study warns of possible new ‘pandemic virus’ from pigs

Stephan: I have been telling you from the beginning of the mutated Covid-19 pandemic that this was going to be the first, not the final such event. As the earth's biosystem changes all the forms of life on the planet will have to accommodate to those changes, and that means that viruses and bacteria are going to mutate and we will have no immunity to these new life forms. This pig story may be nothing, or it may be a first report on yet another epidemic round.

Pigs are seen at a family farm in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, in July 2019. A study released Tuesday says a team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found a ‘G4’ strain of H1N1 that has ‘all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus.’ Credit: Reuters

A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus,” a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat.

A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found a “G4” strain of H1N1 that has “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to the paper, published by the U.S. journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Pig farm workers also showed elevated levels of the virus in their blood, the authors said, adding that “close monitoring in human populations, especially the workers in the swine industry, should be urgently […]