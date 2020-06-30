Police unions blamed for rise in fatal shootings even as crime plummeted

Stephan: Crime has been going down for years in America even as police murders of civilians have been dramatically going up. This to a point where there are more murders by police by an order of magnitude than all the police forces of the 37 developed nations that are members of the OECD. Why is this happening? Here is the answer.

A Miami Police officer watches protestors from a armored vehicle during a rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd in Miami, Florida on May 31, 2020. Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty

Police unions have emerged as the leading opponent of reform efforts as lawmakers respond to weeks of protests over the police killings of Black people across the country.

Despite years of demonstrations against police violence, data shows that law enforcement agencies killed more people last year than they did five years ago. Black people are killed at a far higher rate than white people.

The rise comes even as violent crime has plummeted across the country for decades. Despite the falling crime numbers, America’s policing budget has nearly tripled over the last 45 years.

Looking at the historical data, researcher Lyman Stone, a former federal economist who now serves as a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, found that police killings mostly fell between the 1960s and the 2000s but have been at high levels ever since.

“The pace of increase has been especially […]