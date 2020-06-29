The 13 Best Organic and Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products of 2020

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for 20 years that if you want to support good health for yourself and your family, go through your home and garden supplies and eliminate all toxins and poisons, which means most of the things you see in stores and on television. The toxin load carried by most Americans in their bodies is gobsmacking, and can be the source of a whole spectrum of diseases and illnesses. So what to replace them with? Try these.

There have never been more choices when it comes to organic, natural, or eco-friendly cleaning products. Knowing which products are certified organic and which ones are just a safer alternative to traditional cleaners is often confusing. And how do you know which ones can really get the job done?

That’s where we come in. To help you choose the safest and most effective nontoxic cleaning products, we’ve put together recommendations of 13 products that fit the bill.

Because the market for USDA certified organic cleaning products is relatively small and some options can be on the pricier side, we’ve also included a few noncertified safer alternatives worthy of consideration.

How We Chose

To curate our list of top-rated cleaning products, we considered many criteria. Some key elements include: