Trump To Nominate Anti-Environment Extremist As Permanent Public Lands Chief

President Donald Trump will formally nominated William Perry Pendley, a self-proclaimed “sagebrush rebel” with extreme anti-environmental views and a long history of advocating for the sale of federal lands in the West, to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management.
Pendley was tapped last July for a senior policy position at BLM, an agency of the Department of the Interior, and quickly elevated to acting chief. The backdoor appointment put him in charge of overseeing 245 million acres of public land — more than 10% of the entire U.S. landmass — and 700 million subsurface mineral acres. It also enraged environmentalists and sparked fears of a public lands sell-off.
Pendley, a native of Wyoming, is the former longtime president of Mountain States Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit that has pushed for the government to sell off millions of federal acres. He’s written several books about Western land issues, including one titled “Sagebrush Rebel,” a […]
More destruction for fun and profit by those who have no regard for the natural world. Of all the horrors currently my heart most bleeds for the destruction of this beautiful planet with all the wonderfully diverse plants and creatures including the human ones.
How is it that a small percentage of humans are so entranced by power and materialism that they can destroy the very source of life for us all? And we the 80% allow such to occur excepting of course it is the system that makes us comfortably unconscious, at least most of time for a large enough number until recently. Or is it as one business man told me once “it’s just dirt”?
Trump will try anything to keep his position as leader of the “Military-Industrial-Banking” complex. He thinks of himself as the “King of the Earth”, and has no respect for anything. He figures if he can stop people from voting, he will remain in power. We must stop him before he destroys the USA and the Earth, too.