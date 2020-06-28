Trump To Nominate Anti-Environment Extremist As Permanent Public Lands Chief

Stephan: I am increasingly convinced that Trump thinks he is going to lose and completely in character, as both a bully and a coward, has decided to take vengeance on the country for not re-electing him. If you have been reading SR you know he is putting the most vile people into office he can while he still has power, so that they can wreak havoc on America. Here is yet another example of the kind of scumbags he is nominating, knowing the Republican Senate, made up of quislings and led by Mitch McConnell, a man without conscience only personal avarice, dare not oppose him.

In this photo from Oct. 11, 2019, William Perry Pendley speaks at a conference for journalists in Fort Collins, Colorado.

President Donald Trump will formally nominated William Perry Pendley, a self-proclaimed “sagebrush rebel” with extreme anti-environmental views and a long history of advocating for the sale of federal lands in the West, to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management.

Pendley was tapped last July for a senior policy position at BLM, an agency of the Department of the Interior, and quickly elevated to acting chief. The backdoor appointment put him in charge of overseeing 245 million acres of public land — more than 10% of the entire U.S. landmass — and 700 million subsurface mineral acres. It also enraged environmentalists and sparked fears of a public lands sell-off.

Pendley, a native of Wyoming, is the former longtime president of Mountain States Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit that has pushed for the government to sell off millions of federal acres. He’s written several books about Western land issues, including one titled “Sagebrush Rebel,” a […]