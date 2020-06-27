Trump may lose in November — and trigger a new national crisis

Let’s assume that Donald Trump loses the election in November.
Yes, that’s a mighty big assumption, despite all the polls currently favoring the Democrats. If the economy begins to recover and the first wave of Covid-19 subsides (without a second wave striking), Donald Trump’s reelection prospects could improve greatly. The Republican Party has a huge war chest ready to fund ads galore, massive targeted outreach, and widespread voter suppression. And if all that isn’t enough, the president could borrow a tactic from the dictators he so admires and cancel the election outright out of concern over the coronavirus or some fabricated emergency.
Playing up fears of Trump’s reelection is a useful get-out-the-vote strategy, but for the sake of argument, let’s imagine that the election happens and the president loses unambiguously. A majority of Americans will sigh with relief. Still, don’t count on Trump — and more important, Trumpism — evaporating like a nightmare at daybreak.
To begin with, there’s the president’s legendary base of support, the one-third of Americans who’d continue to back him even if he were to
Every time I read something suggesting Trump might lose in November I think of this big problem. At this point in US history I think the next president will be a Democrat or a Republican. (I hope that will change someday.) I wish the democrats had two things: a viable candidate and a platform. I think they had one in the form of Tulsi Gabbard — until the party pretty much forced her out. Let’s see, a woman of color, a non-Christian, a vet, clean history, smart and outspoken. I think the only real problem was she would try to do what the public wanted rather than party dictates.
So, when Joe goes away — because he appears to have dementia, his corrupt ways with China and Ukraine, his sex scandals or his anti-black history — what will the DNC do?