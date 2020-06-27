Anthony Tata should be running a QAnon bulletin board — not the Pentagon policy shop

Stephan: Here's a question for you: Can you be appointed to a senior position in the Trump administration if you are NOT a White supremacist grifter? It would appear not. Here is the latest orc Trump has put forward.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata in 2013.

Credit: Chris Seward, The News & Observer/AP

Anthony Tata is a combat veteran. But the retired Army brigadier general and Fox News commentator — now a nominee for the No. 3 post at the Defense Department — does not have the courage of his odious convictions.

CNN’s KFile team, led by ace Internet sleuth Andrew Kaczynski, has unearthed a long trail of deranged comments from Tata, many of which he recently deleted from Twitter in an unsuccessful attempt at cleanup. The first CNN story, on June 12, reported that Tata had called Islam the “most oppressive violent religion I know of” and that he had described President Barack Obama as a “terrorist leader” who did more to “help Islamic countries than any president in history.” Tata argued that Obama negotiated the Iranian nuclear deal because he had “Islamic roots” and wanted “to help Iranians and the greater Islamic state crush Israel.” In addition, he lashed out at Reps. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), calling them “violent extremists” and accusing Waters of being […]