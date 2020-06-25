Trump Judge Neomi Rao’s Flynn Opinion Is Dangerous and Anti-Democratic

Stephan: This is what restructuring the American judiciary looks like. This is the quality of judges we now have. McConnell and Trump have put 200 judges onto the bench; they are overwhelmingly White, male, and young, with a few women like Neomi Rao. They were selected for their ideological bias, and will be with us for decades. This is the real legacy of McConnell and Trump, and it will skew the interpretation of American law to a far right orientation in ways great and small.

Trump and Mitchell judge Neomi Rao

Donald Trump’s most brazenly partisan judicial appointee has come through for the president once again.

On Wednesday, in a 2–1 decision, Judge Neomi Rao forced a district court to dismiss the prosecution of Michael Flynn. Rao’s opinion is an exercise in outcome-driven sophistry that barely pretends to be a judicial opinion. While gutting a vital check of executive misconduct, Rao whitewashed the Justice Department’s flagrantly political decision to drop charges against Flynn—hours before the House Judiciary Committee heard whistleblowers testify about political interference at the DOJ, including in Flynn’s case. Rao accused the district court of “unprecedented intrusions on individual liberty” simply because it dared to “prob[e] the government’s motives” for meddling in the prosecution of the president’s ally.

Wednesday’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will almost certainly be appealed to the full court and possibly the Supreme Court after that. If upheld, Rao’s ruling will set a terrible legal precedent. But equally devastating are its broader, long-term implications for judicial independence.

The facts of the case are by now […]