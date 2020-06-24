Trump Spreads Baseless Claims About Foreign Powers Counterfeiting Ballots

President Donald Trump is continuing to push back against the idea of expanding mail-in voting for the upcoming 2020 elections, baselessly arguing that the practice is rife with fraud.
Many voting experts and lawmakers are hoping to expand mail-in (or absentee) voting due to concerns some voters have of voting in-person due to the coronavirus, or the possibility that infection rates could rise again by November and thus deter voter participation.
Trump, however, tweeted on Monday morning that foreign nations could interfere with U.S. elections by producing counterfeit ballots.
“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS,” the president wrote in all capital letters. “IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”
Trump added onto his baseless allegations later in the morning in a separate tweet.
“Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations [sic] history — unless this stupidity is ended,” Trump wrote. “We voted during World War […]
