Trump Spreads Baseless Claims About Foreign Powers Counterfeiting Ballots

Stephan: Trump is a liar, and a man whose central tactic is to create false dichotomies, and nowhere is that clearer than in Trump's attempt to spread disinformation to discredit mail-in voting. The facts: Trump votes by mail. Mike Pence votes by mail. Most of the scum serving in Trump's cabinet vote by mail. But they sure don't want you to vote by mail because they know that if you can vote by mail, the Republicans at every level will lose. And so these lies. Happily, I was wrong about Kentucky. It appears so many people voted by mail that they did not have a repeat of the Georgia debacle.

President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the 2020 U.S. Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point on June 13, 2020.

President Donald Trump is continuing to push back against the idea of expanding mail-in voting for the upcoming 2020 elections, baselessly arguing that the practice is rife with fraud.

Many voting experts and lawmakers are hoping to expand mail-in (or absentee) voting due to concerns some voters have of voting in-person due to the coronavirus, or the possibility that infection rates could rise again by November and thus deter voter participation.

Trump, however, tweeted on Monday morning that foreign nations could interfere with U.S. elections by producing counterfeit ballots.

“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS,” the president wrote in all capital letters. “IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”

Trump added onto his baseless allegations later in the morning in a separate tweet.

“Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations [sic] history — unless this stupidity is ended,” Trump wrote. “We voted during World War […]