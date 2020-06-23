Politics 8 hours ago Kentucky Slashes Number of Polling Places Ahead of Primary—Especially Where Black Voters Live

On Tuesday, Kentucky voters will determine which Democrat will challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. Recent events have tightened the primary into a competitive race: In March, eight police officers barged into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in Louisville with a battering ram and fatally shot her. According to polling, voters outraged over Taylor’s killing and propelled by the national uprising against systemic racism have narrowed the gap between progressive Charles Booker, a Black state representative with a message about racial justice, and former Marine Amy McGrath, a moderate Democrat.
But the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with decisions by election officials to close thousands of polling places across Kentucky, leaves many of those newly energized voters in a bind.
After Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delayed the primary from mid-May to June 23 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he issued an executive order requiring the Board of Elections to expand voting by mail, permit early voting, and limit contact among voters and […]
This is a feature of the system, not a bug. the only reason to run an election well is if those currently in power are interested in representative government.
Par for the course for the developed nations only shithole country.
According to snopes Stalin is unlikely to have said it but “It doesn’t matter who votes it is who counts the votes.” Our overlords have decided they need to control who votes as well, it is an integrity thing don’t you know.
For some long time now, yes before trump, the world’s greatest democracy has needed uniform national voting reforms. Two big steps might be elimination of the electoral collage and removal of big/dark money from the process. Our two worst presidents have lost the general election.