Politics 8 hours ago Kentucky Slashes Number of Polling Places Ahead of Primary—Especially Where Black Voters Live

Stephan: I am writing this at 1 a.m. Pacific Time, and by the time you read it the polls in Kentucky will probably be experiencing another election disaster like the one that occurred the other day in Georgia. Jefferson County, has 767,000 people and only one polling place. You do the math. The Republican Party does not like democracy, and is doing everything in its power to sabotage the election process. I was happy to learn some while back that Andy Beshear, the governor, and a Democrat, had expanded vote-by-mail, but not surprised that thousands who had requested ballots but had not received them, and will have to go to a polling place if they want to vote. By tonight we will know the reality. I think it is reasonable to ask how the richest country in the world cannot seem to run an election?

Senate candidate Charles Booker votes at the Kentucky Expo Center. Credit: Pat McDonogh/AP

On Tuesday, Kentucky voters will determine which Democrat will challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. Recent events have tightened the primary into a competitive race: In March, eight police officers barged into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in Louisville with a battering ram and fatally shot her. According to polling, voters outraged over Taylor’s killing and propelled by the national uprising against systemic racism have narrowed the gap between progressive Charles Booker, a Black state representative with a message about racial justice, and former Marine Amy McGrath, a moderate Democrat.

But the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with decisions by election officials to close thousands of polling places across Kentucky, leaves many of those newly energized voters in a bind.

After Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delayed the primary from mid-May to June 23 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he issued an executive order requiring the Board of Elections to expand voting by mail, permit early voting, and limit contact among voters and […]