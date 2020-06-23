In 2016, Putin didn’t expect Trump to win. Now, he needs him to.

Stephan: I have been telling my readers since Trump was but a candidate that Putin needs Trump, as much as Trump needs Putin, and the oligarchs around him. The Russian economy is entirely oil and gas dependent. When was the last time you heard about anyone buying a Russian refrigerator, smartphone, or outboard motor? The country under Putin has become a kleptocratic shell. Jackson Diehl has it dead on.

Putin and Trump

Vladimir Putin is suffering through his worst year in two decades in power. The coronavirus is raging across Russia, which has reported more than half a million cases and 8,100 deaths and is suspected of hiding many more. The economy is crashing so steeply that the government failed to issue a monthly gross domestic product report in May for the first time in 15 years. Putin’s foolish launching of an oil price war with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a bad recession worse.

Forced to postpone a referendum that would allow him to remain in office until 2036, Putin is now going ahead with it on July 1, and no doubt it will be rigged to produce the right result. But his poll ratings are the lowest they have been since he was installed as Boris Yeltsin’s prime minister and successor in 1999.

Worst of all, from Putin’s point of view, his vaunted foreign policy, aimed at restoring Russia’s global influence with bold gambits and deft maneuvering, has hit a wall. […]