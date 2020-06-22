‘They Just Dumped Him Like Trash’: Nursing Homes Evict Vulnerable Residents

Stephan: This is what the illness profit system looks like for the elderly poor. This is yet another reason we must convert this obscene system to universal single payer healthcare. If you vote Republican this situation is what you are voting to continue.

Lakeview Terrace, a nursing home in Los Angeles, evicted RC Kendrick, an 88-year-old man with dementia. Credit: Andrew Cullen/The New York Times

On a chilly afternoon in April, Los Angeles police found an old, disoriented man crumpled on a Koreatown sidewalk.

Several days earlier, RC Kendrick, an 88-year-old with dementia, was living at Lakeview Terrace, a nursing home with a history of regulatory problems. His family had placed him there to make sure he got round-the-clock care after his condition deteriorated and he began disappearing for days at a time.

But on April 6, the nursing home deposited Mr. Kendrick at an unregulated boardinghouse — without bothering to inform his family. Less than 24 hours later, Mr. Kendrick was wandering the city alone.

According to three Lakeview employees, Mr. Kendrick’s ouster came as the nursing home was telling staff members to try to clear out less-profitable residents to make room for a new class of customers who would generate more revenue: patients with Covid-19.

More than any other institution in America, nursing homes have come to symbolize the deadly destruction of the coronavirus crisis. […]