Armed Vigilantes Antagonizing Protesters Have Recieved a Warm Reception From Police

Stephan: Yet another aspect of the racism baked into the American law enforcement system. This whole system needs to be taken apart, a large percentage of sworn officers not only fired but listed so they can never again be employed by law enforcement. How is it possible this this sort of thing is not occurring in any other developed nation?

“We are not counterprotesters, we’re just going to make sure Coeur d’Alene is safe,” said Conrad Nelsen, holding the flag, as he stands next to armed citizen Dan Carson, left, during a protest in Idaho on June 2, 2020, over the police killing of George Floyd

A former Albuquerque City Council candidate who ran on a tough-on-crime platform shot a protester at an anti-police brutality demonstration on Monday and was arrested alongside members of a right-wing militia group. The shooting is an extreme example of a trend that has played out across the country as armed vigilantes pledging to protect property have shown up at protests — in many cases with encouragement or even explicit collaboration from law enforcement.

The shooter, Steven Ray Baca, had been intimidating protesters planning to topple a statue of the murderous Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate outside the Albuquerque Museum. He was joined in this quest by members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, a militia group that emerged in the wake of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Baca, who was recently named a board […]