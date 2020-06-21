These 7 Million Young People Can Beat Trump

Stephan: This article is seven months old, but it makes what I see as the current electoral critical leverage point. This election is going to come down to how many people vote. Trump has a limited voting block, but they do vote. So the key to getting rid of Trump and his nightmare vampire coven is that a very high percentage of youth, people of color, and women must vote against him and the 23 Republicans in the Senate who are up for re-election. And based on what I have been seeing on the television is those demographics are going to do that; they are going to vote in extraordinary numbers. Expect every measure of voter suppression the Republicans can think of, and in your voting district now is the time to work against this suppression.

Credit: Hilary Swift/The New York Times

After the last Democratic presidential debate, pundits were adamant that the candidates most likely to win the general election were the centrists, particularly Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, that they had the special quality that could soothe the fears of swing voters. I hear very little talk, however, about how a centrist candidate will activate the Democrats’ base or inspire new voters to turn out.

But that’s how the Democrats will win in 2020.

By expanding the numbers of young people, people of color, L.G.B.T.Q. folks and progressive whites who vote, progressives can take back the White House. The Democratic Party should mount a campaign with a bold set of propositions that excite progressives and not those voters for whom racial fears can be easily exploited.

Next Nov. 3, seven million young people of color will have turned 18 since the last election. These newly eligible voters are primed for political participation after having consumed a steady diet of videos of racially motivated shootings and stories about the kidnapping of immigrant children. But their interest in politics is […]