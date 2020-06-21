Inside the Trump Administration’s Decision to Leave the World Health Organization

Stephan: The World Health Organization was largely created by the United States because the medical community in America had made it clear to politicians from both parties that to deal with mass health crises effectively there had to be some kind of international body that could coordinate the effort since viruses and bacteria don't pay any attention to national borders. It was a clear case and other countries around the world saw the need and understood the thinking. Trump's withdrawing from WHO is just another example of his stupidity and incompetence that little by little is destroying the stature of the United States on the world stage.

The World Health Organization’s 1979 Declaration of Smallpox Eradication. During the Cold War, the WHO convened scientists from the U.S., the Soviet Union and other countries for a global vaccination program that eradicated smallpox, one of the world’s most feared diseases. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via The College of Physicians of Philadelphia)

Despite Trump’s declared exit from the WHO, officials continued working toward reforms and to prevent withdrawal. This week, they were told they must justify any cooperation with the WHO on the grounds of national security and public health safety.

Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise into his prepared text.

“We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” he announced during a press conference in the Rose Garden.

Most of the president’s top aides — and even some of his Cabinet secretaries — were blindsided.

Just 11 days earlier, Trump had sent an ultimatum threatening to withdraw from the WHO if reforms were not enacted in 30 days. Some senior officials hoped that he was bluffing or would […]