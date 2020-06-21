“He’s the Chosen One to Run America”: Inside the Cult of Trump, His Ralies are Church and He is the Gospel

Stephan: Jeff Shalet has, in my opinion, written one of the best profiles of the Trumper community I have read. It is depressing and more than a little scary. The United States metaphorically, is sitting on a powder keg, and the fuse has been lit by Donald Trump. It is not at all clear to me how this is going to turn out.

Trumper with Trump mask

Credit: Bruce Gilden

Yusif Jones, standing in front of a long row of porta-potties, slides his plastic Trump mask over his face. “I’m him!” he exclaims. He puffs up his chest in his homemade Trump shirt. It’s a short-sleeved American flag pullover, onto which he has ironed black felt letters across vertical red and white stripes: GOT TRUMP? Then he flashes the O.K. sign, a silver ring on his pinky. “I’m him, dude!”

For Trump supporters like Jones, the O.K. sign—thumb meeting index finger, three fingers splayed—is a kind of secret handshake. It began as a joke—a “hoax” meant to trick liberals into believing that the raised fingers actually represent the letters WP: white power. The joke worked so well that it became real. Now, in certain circles, O.K. does mean white power—unless you say it doesn’t. Jones, a big, vein-popping, occasionally church-going white man burdened with what he calls an “Islamic” name by his hippie mother, revels in this kind of coded message, a sense of possessing knowledge shared only by a select few. It’s Möbius strip politics, […]