Armed Extremist Groups Aren’t Lone Wolves — They Were Galvanized by the GOP

Stephan: I keep doing stories on the rising violence of White militias because I see this as the deliberate result of Republican planning. This is not happening randomly or casually. They think it is going to stimulate the White christofascist base to vote in large numbers. And if it gets out of control they think it will provide justification for a fascist takeover of an American democracy already seriously weakened by Trump and his minions in the party.

A member of the far right militia, Boogaloo Bois, walks next to protesters demonstrating outside Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Metro Division 2 just outside of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 29, 2020.

Credit: Logan Cyrus/ AFP/Getty

Protesters are being menaced and shot by heavily-armed right-wing militias over the removal of racist statues across the country. Where does this eruption of violence stem from?

The answer lies in the rise of far right groups that are armed to the teeth — this is the U.S. after all, where we love our guns more than we love our children, so of course they are. These groups seem increasingly prepared to take their fight against liberal democracy (small “l,” small “d,” in the classic sense) to a new and far more violent level even as a large majority of the people move toward finally confronting the nation’s blood-soaked racism, both past and present.

Earlier this week, racial justice activists in Albuquerque were looking to deliver a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate to the same fate as the statues of Confederate “heroes” […]