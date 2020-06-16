Federal Court Urged to Hold ‘Rogue’ Trump EPA in Contempt for Blatant Defiance of Ban on Toxic Weed Killer

Stephan: Have you noticed how many of the Trump people end up becoming involved in legal actions against them for corruption? Well, here is another one. Andrew Wheeler was a known scumbag and lobbyist parasite when Trump appointed him. Pretty much your standard Trump appointee. And now this is where Wheeler finds himself.

Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), testifies during a hearing titled “Oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency” in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 20, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Al Drago/Pool/AFP via Getty

A coalition of farming and conservation groups is calling on a federal appeals court to hold EPA chief Andrew Wheeler in contempt for defying an order to immediately suspend use of dicamba, a poisonous weed-killer that is notorious for its tendency to drift and destroy nearby crops.

“Trump’s EPA is so rogue it thinks it can blow off a federal court ruling that stops the damaging dicamba spraying in an administrative order,” George Kimbrell of the Center for Food Safety, lead counsel in the case, said in a statement late Thursday night. “EPA needs a lesson in separation of powers and we’re asking the court to give it to them.”

“It’s mind-boggling to see the EPA blatantly ignore a court ruling, especially one that provides such important protections for farmers and the environment.”

—Stephanie Parent, Center for Biological Diversity

On Monday, the EPA issued guidance greenlighting the […]