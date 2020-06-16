Federal Court Urged to Hold ‘Rogue’ Trump EPA in Contempt for Blatant Defiance of Ban on Toxic Weed Killer

A coalition of farming and conservation groups is calling on a federal appeals court to hold EPA chief Andrew Wheeler in contempt for defying an order to immediately suspend use of dicamba, a poisonous weed-killer that is notorious for its tendency to drift and destroy nearby crops.
“Trump’s EPA is so rogue it thinks it can blow off a federal court ruling that stops the damaging dicamba spraying in an administrative order,” George Kimbrell of the Center for Food Safety, lead counsel in the case, said in a statement late Thursday night. “EPA needs a lesson in separation of powers and we’re asking the court to give it to them.”
“It’s mind-boggling to see the EPA blatantly ignore a court ruling, especially one that provides such important protections for farmers and the environment.”
—Stephanie Parent, Center for Biological Diversity
On Monday, the EPA issued guidance greenlighting the […]