Police fatally shot Black Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s drive-thru, investigators say

Stephan: As I watched the news on what appears to be the murder of Rayshard Brooks by two police officers I thought, even if you are a racist how dumb do you have to be to shoot another Black man in the back on the 19th day of international demonstrations arising because of the murder of George Floyd, another Black man? There is something really really wrong with the way police are trained and the individuals that are selected for the job.

Rayshard Brooks murder by police Credit: 11 Alive.com

Investigators were looking into reports that an Atlanta police officer fatally shot a Black man in a fast-food drive-thru late Friday night.

Atlanta resident Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot by an officer during a struggle and died after surgery at a local hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One officer was treated for an injury and discharged.

Brooks had been asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around the car, the Bureau of Investigation said. Police were dispatched to the Wendy’s around 10:30 p.m. and conducted a sobriety test on Brooks, who failed the test, according to the officials.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued,” the Bureau of Investigation said. “The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

The Bureau of Investigation was conducting […]