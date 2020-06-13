Voter Suppression Is Still One of the Greatest Obstacles to a More Just America

Stephan: This piece by Jesse Jackson and David Daley raises what I think are the essential points. This is what is wrong with our democracy and why we must get rid of the electoral college, and change the way the Senate is apportioned. What worked in the 19th century is not working in the 21st.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10674599q) Voters wait in an hours long line to vote at Fulton County’s Park Tavern precinct in the coronavirus-delayed Georgia presidential preference primary election in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 09 June 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced election officials to institute social distancing and sanitizing practices to protect both poll workers and voters. Primary election day in Atlanta, Georgia., USA – 09 Jun 2020

America’s streets are filled with protesters because we no longer believe that our voices are being heard.

When our system is working, Americans mainly express themselves at the polls. There is no right more fundamental than the right to vote, if our government and our leaders are to have legitimacy.

But today, voting itself is broken. Our system has buckled under the weight of repressive voter ID laws, toxic partisan and racial gerrymandering, voter roll purges and precinct closures that disproportionately target minority voters. The intentional elimination of Sunday early voting days when black voters are most likely to head to […]