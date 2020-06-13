‘This Is How Scared They Are of Democracy’: Iowa Republicans Move to Curb Mail-In Voting for November

Stephan: Here we have exhibit A of what the Republicans are seeking to do. What is needed is a massive outcry, people in the streets, demanding a fair election. Can you help?

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at a rally with President Donald Trump.

Credit: Tom Brenner/Getty

Just over a week after a surge in mail-in voting fueled record-breaking turnout in Iowa’s June 2 primaries, the Hawkeye State’s GOP-controlled Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would bar the Republican secretary of state from sending absentee ballot applications to all registered voters for the general election without first receiving a written request.

“The goal is voter suppression. Participation by more people in our democracy is a success. But that’s not how legislative Republicans see it. Unfortunately, that should come as no surprise by now.”

—Des Moines Register

Editorial Board

Iowa Democrats immediately cried foul, characterizing the legislation as a blatant attempt to rig the Nov. 3 elections in favor of President Donald Trump and other Republicans by suppressing voter turnout. The bill passed the Iowa Senate by a largely party-line vote of 30-19 and now heads to the House, which is also controlled by Republicans.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, hasn’t said whether she supports the legislation.

“If the only way we can win an election is by […]