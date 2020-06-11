The Supreme Court, Too, Is on the Brink

Stephan: I don't think most Americans, and certainly not the Trumpers, realize just how badly the American legal system has been damaged by Trump, Barr, Mitch McConnell, and the other Republicans senators. For the entire time of his presidency, Trump and McConnell have been stacking the courts with incompetent unqualified, according to the American Bar Association, ideologues. Even if Trump is defeated, as I hope will be the case, and the Senate becomes a veto proof majority Democratic body, it is still going to take years to repair what Trump and the Republicans have done.

The Supreme Court of the United States.

Credit:Christopher Lee / The New York Times

The Supreme Court made the indisputably right call last week when it refused to block California from limiting attendance at religious services in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

A Southern California church, represented by a Chicago-based organization, the Thomas More Society, which most often defends anti-abortion activists, had sought the justices’ intervention with the argument that by limiting worshipers to the lesser of 25 percent of building capacity or 100 people, while setting a 50 percent occupancy cap on retail stores, California was discriminating against religion in violation of the Constitution’s Free Exercise Clause.

Given the obvious difference between walking through a store and sitting among fellow worshipers for an hour or more, as well as the documented spread of the virus through church attendance in such places as Sacramento (71 cases), Seattle (32 cases) and South Korea (over 5,000 cases traced to one person at a religious service), California’s limits are both sensitive and sensible, hardly the basis for constitutional […]