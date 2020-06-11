‘Everything about this is irregular’: Ex-judge tapped to review Flynn case blasts Trump DOJ

Stephan: When I went into government as the Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations, I had to fill out a mass of security papers listing things going back to my childhood. After I passed that I next had to meet with a Marine lieutenant colonel, who very sternly explained to me what I could and could not say to people about my work, and what treason was. By any measure I know, General Michael Flynn is a traitor to his country, and an unwitting, perhaps, agent of the Russians, all done at the bequest of his master Donald Trump. His case has dragged on for years now, with Trump and his minions throwing every roadblock they could to keep him out of prison. Once William Barr became attorney general this all got much more corrupt because Barr, in my opinion, does not serve the United States and its people. Like John Mitchell before him, he is completely corrupt and works only for the interests of only one person Donald Trump, as Mitchell served Nixon. Now we have this, and the corruption, inappropriate behavior, open dishonesty of Trump and Barr has been brought out into the open. Trump, of course, should have been impeached and removed from office months ago and Barr, in my opinion, should be dismissed and disbarred, and like Mitchell go to prison. But, of course, none of that will happen as long as Trump is president and, I predict, on the last day of his presidency, hours before he leaves office, Trump will pardon Flynn, and Roger Stone. Read this piece and you will understand why I think as I do.

Michael Flynn

A former judge selected to advise on a path forward in the criminal case against Michael Flynn is accusing the Justice Department of exercising a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power” to protect an ally of President Donald Trump, distorting known facts and legal principles to shield Flynn from a jail sentence.

The former federal judge, John Gleeson, skewered Attorney General Bill Barr’s handling of the case, describing it as an “irregular” effort that courts would “scoff” at were the subject anyone other than an ally of Trump. The 82-page excoriation featured a painstaking reconstruction of the Flynn case and accused DOJ of contradicting its own arguments and precedents to justify dropping the case against Flynn.

“Even recognizing that the Government is entitled to deference in assessing the strength of its case, these claims are not credible,” Gleeson wrote. “Indeed, they are preposterous.”

Gleeson is recommending that the judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, instead proceed to sentence the former Trump national security adviser on the false-statement charge he admitted to two-and-a-half […]