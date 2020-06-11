A federal judge who accused Barr of ‘distorting’ the Mueller report has read an unredacted version — and now he’s demanding some answers

Stephan: Remember the Mueller Report? It seems so long ago as to be ancient history but, of course, it is not. It is just that there is so much corruption, dishonesty, and incompetence in the Trump administration that it is hard to keep it all straight. But to U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton, who was tasked with looking into Mueller and his staff, and their report, it is very present-day and his decision like the judge's decision about Michael Flynn is an utter condemnation of William Barr. It won't matter to the Trumpers, of course, and I think this and the Flynn report are both telling us something very important: It is a waste of time to try to reach Trumpers with facts. They will not change. They constitute a White Supremacist, christofascist cult. But they are a minority of America, and the way to deal with them is to overwhelm their numbers with votes by decent, fact-based, honorable, men and women.

The Mueller report hasn’t been in the headlines much in 2020, a year that has found reporters heavily focused on the Ukraine scandal, President Donald Trump’s acquittal on two articles of impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic, former Vice President Joe Biden’s surge in the Democratic presidential primary and — most recently — the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. But the Mueller report is still a compelling read, and a federal judge is demanding some answers after confirming, on June 8, that he has read an unredacted version of the lengthy document.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, according to Law & Crime’s Matt Naham, has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to answer questions “regarding certain redactions of the Mueller Report” at a hearing now set for July 20. In the past, Walton has been critical of Attorney General William Barr’s response to the Mueller Report, asserting that Barr, in 2019, “distorted” the findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller. And now that Walton has read the Mueller Report in […]