BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs as Oil Demand Plummets

Stephan: I have been tracking the petroleum trend for some years now, because the petroleum industries worldwide are amongst the most powerful and corrupt multinational corporations in the world, and they care nothing for the wellbeing of the nations where they hold investments. But the trend is changing, and the momentum is against them, as this BP report notes.

A general view of BP (British Petroleum) refinery in the Port of Rotterdam on April 23, 2020

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty

Fossil fuel giant BP made headlines earlier this year when it announced it would target net zero emissions by 2050. Now, it is in the headlines again, since it announced on Monday that it would slash 10,000 jobs, roughly 15 percent of its workforce, as it struggles during a downturn in the oil market and transitions its practices towards renewable energy, as CNN reported.

In an email to staff on Monday that was also published on LinkedIn, BP CEO Bernard Looney announced the layoffs, which mostly affect senior office-based positions and not front-line operational staff. He called it part of some “tough decisions” but said that “we must do the right thing for bp and this is that right thing,” as Gizmodo reported.

BP currently employs 70,100 people. “We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP – most by the end of this […]