BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs as Oil Demand Plummets

Fossil fuel giant BP made headlines earlier this year when it announced it would target net zero emissions by 2050. Now, it is in the headlines again, since it announced on Monday that it would slash 10,000 jobs, roughly 15 percent of its workforce, as it struggles during a downturn in the oil market and transitions its practices towards renewable energy, as CNN reported.
In an email to staff on Monday that was also published on LinkedIn, BP CEO Bernard Looney announced the layoffs, which mostly affect senior office-based positions and not front-line operational staff. He called it part of some “tough decisions” but said that “we must do the right thing for bp and this is that right thing,” as Gizmodo reported.
BP currently employs 70,100 people. “We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP – most by the end of this […]