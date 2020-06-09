How New Zealand ‘Eliminated’ Coronavirus

Due to a mixture of strict quarantine, travel restrictions and widespread testing, New Zealand has reported no new coronavirus cases for 17 days and has no active cases. The country plans to lift nearly all of its restrictions Tuesday.
KEY FACTS
The last community-transmitted case occurred 40 days ago and New Zealand hospitals currently have no Covid-19 cases.
Beginning Tuesday, the country will allow schools and offices to reopen with no limitations on domestic travel or gathering size, though international travel remains restricted, per CNN.
“This freedom from restrictions relies though heavily on the ongoing role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a Monday press conference.”The virus will be in our world for some time to come.”
New Zealand had one of the toughest and earliest lockdowns: […]
New Zealand is able to do this because they have a government which actually represents the people.