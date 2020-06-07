We Crunched the Numbers: Police — Not Protesters — Are Overwhelmingly Responsible for Attacking Journalists

Stephan: Trump's fascism and misuse of the military coupled with the emerging videos of police violence has finally, I hope brought us to the critical point of really looking at what has happened to law enforcement in the United States. We need to ask why American police kill more people each year than all the European and the Nordic nations combined. And we need to ask what a militarized hostile police are doing to our free press.

A police officer shouts at Associated Press videojournalist on June 2, 2020, in New York.

Credit: Wong Maye-E/AP

We are witnessing a truly unprecedented attack on press freedom in the United States, with journalists are being systematically targeted while covering the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The scale of the attacks is so large, it can be hard to fathom. At the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, a project of Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists, we catalogued 150 press freedom violations in the United States in all of 2019. We are currently investigating 280 from just the last week.

The crisis has rightly generated international outrage. Some have pushed a narrative — fueled by commonly used phrases like “journalists are being attacked by police and protesters alike” — that police and protesters are attacking journalists at relatively equal rates.

Our data shows this is incorrect. Police are responsible for the vast majority of assaults on journalists: over 80 percent.Join Our NewsletterOriginal reporting. Fearless journalism. Delivered to you.I’m in

At the Tracker, we document […]