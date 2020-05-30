Newly Released Transcripts Show Michael Flynn Betrayed the United States

Stephan: The whole Michael Flynn business has been classic Trumpian grift. Michael Flynn, as this report lays out, is everything he pleaded guilty to. But that is just part of it, and David Corn, in my opinion, has it right. Trump's psychological issues dominate any consideration beyond himself. As a result, the damage Trump and his minions are doing to the United States will be studied by scholars and scientists for generations. Unfortunately, we have to live through the debacle of his presidency, and its effects.

Trump and Flynn

Michael Flynn did something far worse than lie to the FBI. He betrayed the United States. That’s the major revelation of the just-released transcripts of the conversations he had during the presidential transition with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump and his crew tried to undo reality and whip up a baseless conspiracy theory that Trump has dubbed the “Obamagate” scandal, with a supposedly victimized Flynn in a starring role.

Up until now, the Flynn scandal has generally centered on his criminal case, in which Flynn, Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, was charged with—and pleaded guilty to—lying to FBI about his calls with Kislyak. Flynn told bureau agents that he had not discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration in response to Vladimir Putin’s attack on the 2016 election. Well, he had. And Flynn had even encouraged the Russians to not retaliate severely, suggesting that when Trump took office things between Moscow and Washington could be smoothed over. The FBI knew this because US intelligence had intercepted those calls, presumably part of routine surveillance of the Russian […]