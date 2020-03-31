Who got special deals in the stimulus and why they got them

In the race to save the economy and pass the largest economic rescue package in American history, Congress still found a way to do some old-fashioned home state favors and reward key special interests.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) managed to successfully push a minimum assistance figure for every state — $1.5 billion — to make sure small states like his weren’t left out in the legislation.

Advertisement

A provision for the FDA to approve “innovative” sunscreens—which would benefit L’Oreal, which has operations in Kentucky—appeared in the bill, which was steered in the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Aides to McConnell said, however, that he did not push for the provision and that it was the result of a bipartisan working group led by other senators working to reform over-the-counter medications.