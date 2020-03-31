Trump to Kneecap Obama-Era Fuel Efficiency Standards, Hurtling Nation ‘Toward a More Dangerous Climate’

Stephan: I keep telling you that criminal trump and his goblins are using the smog of the pandemic to carry out all kinds of nastiness; things they have dreamed of doing but couldn't because it would draw too much attention. But now with the media obsessed with the Coronavirus, they are pulling out all stops in order to further enrich the American kleptocracy, and the results are brutal.

As the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak crisis, the Trump administration intends to further threaten public health and advance its attacks on environmental regulations with a new rule neutering Obama-era vehicle mileage standards, according to multiple news reports Monday.

The administration is expected to announce the new rule Tuesday.

The Obama administration in 2012 ordered automakers to have a 5% annual increase in fuel efficiency for model years beginning in 2021‚ a standard that would bring the equivalent of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. The Trump administration will significantly weaken that standard and instead require a 1.5% annual increase, putting the 2025 at 40 mpg.

“Of all the bad things President Trump has done to the environment, this is the worst,” said Dan Becker, director of Safe Climate Campaign.

“Amid a spiraling health crisis and economic turmoil, Trump is recklessly driving us over a climate cliff,” Becker added.

As Bloomberg reported,

As Bloomberg reported,